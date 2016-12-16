Fulton Cup results: Day 2

The Westsyde Whundas are one win away from their fourth-consecutive Fulton Cup title in senior boys’ basketball.

But, standing in their way are the Valleyview Vikes.

Valleyview won its lone game on Thursday, 79-34 against the St. Ann’s Crusaders, to book their ticket to Friday’s championship game.

The Vikes and Whundas will play for gold at 6:30 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Meanwhile, the NorKam Saints and Sa-Hali Sabres will play for bronze at 5 p.m.

The Sabres defeated the Barriere Cougars 74-63 on Thursday for their first win of the tournament, while the Saints trounced the Crusaders, 102-37.

The Cougars and Crusaders will play in the five-six game on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Westsyde, South Kam do battle in senior girls’ action

The Westsyde Whundas defeated the St. Ann’s Crusaders in seniors girls’ action earn a berth in Friday’s championship contest.

The undefeated Whundas will take on the undefeated South Kamloops Titans at 8:15 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The bronze-medal contest will see the Sa-Hali Sabres and the NorKam Saints square off at 5:30 p.m.

NorKam defeated the Crusaders 50-23 on Thursday, while Sa-Hali won a close contest against the Valleyview Vikes, 48-42.

The Vikes and the Crusaders will play in the five-six game on Friday at 2 p.m.

Titans and Whundas do battle

The Westsyde Whundas won twice on Thursday to head to a championship matchup against the South Kamloops Titans on Friday.

The gold-medal game in junior boys’ action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The Whundas defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres, 54-36, and the Valleyview Vikes, 43-31, on Thursday, to finish round-robin action with a pair of victories.

In other action on Thursday, the NorKam Saints scored a one-point victory over the Barriere Cougars, winning 39-38, to head to the bronze-medal game. They will take on the Vikes on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Cougars and the Sabres will play in the five-six game on Friday at 2 p.m.

South Kamloops and Valleyview to square off

The Valleyview Vikes won against the Sa-Hali Sabres, 41-32, and the Chase Trojans, 54-16, on Thursday, to head to the gold-medal game against the South Kamloops Titans.

The Titans and Vikes will tip off in the junior girls’ final at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NorKam Saints and the Sabres will play for bronze, after the Saints defeated the Westsyde Whundas 45-18 on Thursday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

The Trojans and the Whundas will play in the five-six game at 2 p.m. on Friday.