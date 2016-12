Fulton Cup results: Day 3

The Westsyde Whundas won their fourth-consecutive Fulton Cup title on Friday night, defeating the Valleyview Vikes 46-39 in the senior boys’ final at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The NorKam Saints won the tournament’s bronze medal, defeating the Sa-Hali Sabres 58-43, while the Barrier Cougars downed the St. Ann’s Crusaders 72-28 to finish fifth.

In the senior girls’ final, the South Kamloops Titans handed the Westsyde Whundas their first loss of the tournament, winning the gold-medal game 72-29 in the last game on Friday.

It took overtime to settle the bronze-medal game between the Sa-Hali Sabres and the NorKam Saints, with the Sabres winning 59-57.

Valleyview defeated St. Ann’s 44-22 for fifth place.

The Titans also won gold in junior boys’ play, defeating the Whundas 44-36.

The Vikes defeated the Saints 54-24 to win bronze, while the Sabres trounced the Barriere Cougars 57-13 to finish fifth.

The junior girls’ tournament also ended with South Kamloops winning gold, defeating the Vikes 62-21 in the championship game.

The Saints defeated the Titans 37-30 for bronze, while the Whundas won 31-10 against the Chase Trojans to finish fifth.

Awards

Senior boys’: Spencer Ledoux (MVP, Westsyde), Jarrett Larson (Sa-Hali, all-star), Nathan Strank (Westsyde, all-star), Devin Halcrow (NorKam, all-star), Matt Belmond (Valleyview, all-star), Mark Seo (St. Ann’s, all-star), Dylan Huitemai-Harrie (Barriere, all-star), Albert Park (Sa-Hali, scholarship winner), Kodi Taylor (Westsyde, scholarship winner), Jacob Henderson (NorKam, scholarship winner), Ben Niles (Valleyview, scholarship winner), Stephen Syme (St. Ann’s, scholarship winner), Dustin Pawloff (Barriere, scholarship winner).

Senior girls’: Ally Lincoln (MVP, South Kam), Kara Brink (Sa-Hali, all-star), Emma Lizee (Westsyde, all-star), Emily Ferguson (NorKam, all-star), Laura Shouldice (Valleyview, all-star), Jayda Sodke (St. Ann’s, all-star), Laura Walkley (South Kam, all-star), Jamie Lane (Sa-Hali, scholarship winner), Kianna Affleck (Westsyde, scholarship winner), Julis Cantin (NorKam, scholarship winner), Laura Shouldice (Valleyview, scholarship winner), Theresa Mayhew (St. Ann’s, scholarship winner), Bailey Schmidt (South Kamloops, scholarship winner).

Junior boys’: Foster Wynn (MVP, South Kam), Ty McCall (Sa-Hali, all-star), AJ Rainville (Westsyde, all-star), Alex Wright (NorKam, all-star), Tristan Hunt (Valleyview, all-star), Ty Hartman (Barriere, all-star), Reese Kushniruk (South Kam, all-star), Dylan Ste. Croix (Sa-Hali, scholarship winner), Devin Caldwell (Westsyde, scholarship winner), Ryan Henderson (NorKam, scholarship winner), Beau Kulak (Valleyview, scholarship winner), Ty Hartman (Barriere, scholarship winner), Denzel Marican (South Kamloops, scholarship winner).

Senior girls’: Kendra McDonald (MVP, South Kam), Alina Saari (Sa-Hali, all-star), Morgan Taylor (Westsyde, all-star), Cassie Ferguson (NorKam, all-star), Amanda Morrison (Valleyview, all-star), Josie Smith (Chase, all-star), Anika Komarniski (South Kam, all-star), Alyshia Muzio (Sa-Hali, scholarship winner), Caleigh Silversides (Westsyde, scholarship winner), Dawn Fachney (NorKam, scholarship winner), Kenzie Morris (Valleyview, scholarship winner), Daneika Boivin (Chase, scholarship winner), Sophia Seibel (South Kamloops, scholarship winner).