Fundraiser to help BBBS following program cancellation

Jake Vandermeer of Centra Windows in Kamloops is hosting a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kamloops on April 20 at Match Eatery in the Cascades Casino. In November, citing financial issues, the agency stopped its mentoring program from accepting any more children or adult volunteers.

Vandermeer has been involved with the agency for a few years and said he wanted to help. The evening, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will include dinner, one beverage ticket, a silent auction and entertainment by Bees and the Bare Bones.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the agency, 821 Seymour St. downtown, through local Rotary Club members or by calling Vandermeer at 250-299-6717. He is also looking for donations for the silent auction. When the move was announced, executive director Joanne Mason said the existing 250 Big and Little pairings would continue.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kamloops receives no government funding and the bulk of its budget comes from its Renew Crew program that collects donations and receives a portion of sale proceeds at Value Village. Those proceeds have been impacted as other non-profit organizations have begun canvassing the city for donations and many Kamloopsians are opting for online market/sale sites to sell their items.

Call for proposals

The federal government is calling for proposals to help allocate $1.1 million in funding to projects aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness in Kamloops. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 16 at noon. For more information, go online to kamloops.ca/homefree.