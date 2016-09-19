Fundraiser set for jogger who was victim of a hit and run

Friends of a Kamloops woman who suffered serious injuries in a still-unsolved hit-and-run incident on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve last month are organizing a fundraiser to help cover the costs of her recovery.

Deb Kennedy suffered a broken hip and pelvis and a serious ankle injury when she was struck by a vehicle while jogging the popular Three Bridge Loop on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Vince Cavaliere is among a group of Kennedy’s friends organizing a fundraising breakfast on Oct. 16 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel downtown.

“At eight o’clock we’re going to do a five- to 10-K run/walk just as added support,” he said.

It will start at the Doubletree and end at the Doubletree at about 9:30.”

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m., Cavaliere said. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $30.

Cavaliere said the money raised will help Kennedy’s family.

“There are a number of incidental expenses that a family undergoing this type of trauma incurs that isn’t covered,” he said.

“The idea would be to help with some of those incidental expenses.”

Cavaliere said the expenses include the cost of plane tickets for Kennedy’s daughter, who lives in Toronto and has made multiple trips to see her mother, and parking fees for Kennedy’s husband, who spent a lot of time at Royal Inland Hospital in recent weeks.

Cavaliere said Kennedy’s spirits are high despite her serious injuries.

“She’s unbelievable,” he said. “It doesn’t diminish how far she has to go, but she’s in great spirits.”

According to Cavaliere, Kennedy plans to participate in next spring’s Boogie the Bridge, but he noted there is still no timeline on her recovery.

Kennedy was released from hospital on the weekend, but is still without the ability to put any weight on her left leg.

“It’s like anything in life,” Cavaliere said. “If you have a goal, you work towards achieving it.

“As an athlete, you have a period where you have to do nothing because you have to let the body heal. But then you have to get going.”

For information about the fundraiser and to buy tickets, email friendsofdebk@gmail.com or visit Cavaliere’s office at 726 Seymour St. downtown.

Cavaliere said organizers are also accepting cash donations, door prizes and silent auction items.

Tickets will also be available at Runner’s Sole in Aberdeen this weekend. Cavaliere said the breakfast is 50 per cent sold out.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.