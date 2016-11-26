Fundraiser to sponsor a student refugee

The World University Service of Canada Club at Thompson Rivers University is holding a fundraising dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Cascades Casino, 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.

Money raised will be used to sponsor a student refugee.

Tickets are $15 and are available by sending am email to wustru@gmail.com or by calling 778-53803366. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The menu is burger-based, but gluten-free and vegetarian options are available at an additional cost.

Donations will also be accepted. They can be made online at tru.ca/forms/foundation/donate.