Fundraiser to support families with kids who have cancer

When Claire Adams moved to Kamloops from the Lower Mainland, she stepped away from the Gaby Davis Foundation, which helps B.C. families with children who have cancer. Little did she know, Adams would quickly meet people who could benefit from such support in her new community, prompting her to help start a local chapter.

“We’ve helped 89 families throughout B.C., seven of whom were in the Thompson-Okanagan area and two right here in Kamloops,” Adams told KTW.

The Gaby Davis Foundation was started by the parents of Gabrielle Davis in memory of their child who died of cancer in 2007. While she was sick, her family learned the struggles of many who pay out of pocket for travel and other expenses during treatment.

The foundation provides $2,000 grants to families, with the belief kids receive better care when parents aren’t burdened with additional costs that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Adams is hoping the Gr8ful Plateful fundraiser on Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Kamloops will kickstart the Kamloops chapter of the foundation, which started in the summertime. The goal is to raise $8,000 — hence the “8” — which would go into a fund to eventually help four more families in the area.

“It’s really a starter event,” Adams told KTW.

About half of the tickets had sold when KTW spoke to Adams on Friday, with 50 still available at $40 each. The event includes a buffet dinner, goody bags and a silent auction, with about 20 items. Adams is also inviting anyone interested in getting involved with the local chapter to call her at 250-571-4158.

More fundraisers are planned down the road and Gr8ful Plateful is intended to be an annual event. Having watched families lose children to cancer, Adams said it’s an important cause.

“Those of us who have healthy families can be extremely grateful,” she said.

Tickets for the event are available online at gabydavisfoundation.com/events. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The hotel is at 339 St. Paul St.