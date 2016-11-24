Funds for SD73 trades program

The provincial government is giving School District 73 $30,000 for its Youth Work in Trades program.

Formerly known as the secondary school apprenticeship, the program gives students in grades 10 to 12 the chance to start working toward a trade by placing them with local employers to get practical experience.

Sheryl Lindquist, SD73’s district principal for secondary transitions, said the money will help trades students have “immersive experiences” learning about the trades that interest them.

The number of students studying trades has increased through the years. This year, there are about 300 in different parts of the curriculum, from studying to practical experiences.

Lindquist said changes to the curriculum introduced in September have expanded students’ exposure to trades education. Those in kindergarten through to Grade 5 learn about jobs that exist, middle grades explore the various trades and senior grades experience them.