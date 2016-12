Infernol Art Productions presents Funny For Food, a fundraiser for the Kamloops Food Bank, on Dec. 15, at The Blue Grotto, 319 Victoria St. Featured entertainers include Ivan Decker, Gavin Matts and, following the comedy show, a dance party and karaoke lounge hosted by Dave Coalmine. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the venue or at Long and McQuade, 955 Lorne St.