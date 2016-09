Art Instructor Emily Dundas Oke (right) leads a free tour at the Kamloops Art Gallery. The tours highlight current exhibits and are held on the first Saturday of each month. The gallery is also preparing for the Children’s Art Festival at Riverside Park. The free, all-ages event hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council features art, music and theatre activities. It runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Allen Douglas/KTW