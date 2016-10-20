Game inaugural speaker in university lecture series

Richard Game calls it the “inoculation theory” of education — graduate from high school, get a diploma or degree, get a job and you’re done.

As a first-year student at what was then Cariboo College in Kamloops, Game didn’t look much beyond transferring to the University of B.C., getting his engineering degree and working as an engineer.

But his subsequent education and career experience proved there’s no inoculation from need to improve and succeed in today’s hyper-competitive world, where the frequent flier has visited 40 countries as an executive and partner of technology firms.

After graduation, Game spent two years working in the field as a geotechnical engineer, often wondering why his bosses were doing things the way they were doing.

“I was always questioning and could never figure out why they were making these decisions,” said Game, who will speak Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Thompson Rivers University’s Ike Barber Centre as part of TRU’s Business Kickstart series.

Those questions and quest for more learning led him to an MBA, a PhD, certification in international trade and even a designation as a sommelier.

Now the chief operating officer of Evans Consoles Corp. — which supplies workstations for clients including NASA and Boeing — Game’s working career includes everything from developing online retailing to purchasing and growing a technological materials company in Quebec that built the Canadarm for Spar Aerospace.

In his presentation at TRU, Game will show the progress of Evans Consoles, a company started by an accountant and woodworking hobbyist that grew to have revenues of $20- to $80-million a year with showrooms in Washington, D.C., Houston, and Kunshan, China.

Game’s own ride includes the highest highs when he was recruited to run a start-up division at Nortel, a Canadian tech company that employed 95,000 people at its peak in 2000.

Those highs, Game said, included being in an auditorium with staff when CEO John Roth “was giving away Corvettes” to the lows of being in another auditorium after the dot-com crash and telling several-hundred Nortel employees crowded inside, as well as others via teleconferencing, they no longer had jobs.

Roth joined Evans Consoles in 2004, helping a corporate turnaround that confirmed it as a technology success story for Calgary and Canada.