Get kids and seniors in Stuart Wood building

Editor:

I have an idea for the former Stuart Wood elementary building in downtown Kamloops.

The restriction is that the building has to be used for educational purposes.

Could we not put a preschool there? How about a seniors’ centre? A lot of older people have lost contact with family or don’t have family and we could run an adopt-a-grandparent program with the preschool children.

We could also have an outreach program for youth. The fentanyl crisis needs to be stopped before kids start using drugs. This may be a good way to do that.

We could also put the museum in the building, tie in some education and help these children get in touch with their history.

Tracey Lodge

Kamloops