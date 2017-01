Fearless skiers and snowboarders wowed a large crowd at Thompson Rivers University on Friday night (Jan. 20) during the inaugural Campus in Flight, Ski and Snowboard Big Air Invitational. The event was the brainchild of TRU student Myles Williamson, who envisioned skiers and snowboarders flying across the Campus Commons every time he walked in the area. Riders performed aerial manoeuvres after flying off a ramp. KTW photographer Allen Douglas was there and caught these stunts:

