Getting ready for the 2017/2018 influenza

This month, the Interior Health Authority has to place its order for the flu vaccine that will be used next fall and winter.

It’s always a bit of a guessing game based on some specific data, said Pamela de Bruin, the health authority’s manager of communicable-disease prevention and immunization.

The order is based on the previous year’s uptake — for next fall, that means usage right now — and what the World Health Organization anticipates will make up the next flu season’s viruses.

That’s one of the reasons some people have not been able to get a flu vaccine when visiting a pharmacy in recent weeks — there’s only so many doses available in the IHA region.

De Bruin said the authority ordered 210,000 doses early last year for this influenza season, with an additional 7,700 ordered in November.

She said there is a limited supply still available; Kamloops received an additional shipment last week and again yesterday.

Where they are distributed is based on demand and need, as well as if pharmacies have ordered more.

Anywhere there is a congregated population is a potential site for more demand, de Bruin said, pointing to care homes in particular.

Nine such facilities are dealing with influenza outbreaks in Kelowna, for example, while there has only been one influenza outbreak in a Kamloops care home, which occurred last month.

Uptake this season has been higher than in recent years, de Bruin said, influenced by media coverage and the knowledge the vaccines being used are a good match for the viruses prevalent

That wasn’t the case in 2015, she said, suggesting the interest in flu shots this year could be influenced by the fact there’s a greater indication they will have an impact during the season.

De Bruin also noted there’s a difference between the flu and influenza.

While she refers to the vaccines as flu shots, that’s the only time she uses the word because true influenza is often different from what people may call the flu.

She noted influenza is a respiratory illness that spreads through the upper or lower respiratory tract and is often accompanied by chest pain and a high fever.

Some other symptoms are similar to a cold — headache, sneezing, coughing and sore throat — but influenza is more severe than a cold.

As for the ability to get a vaccination, de Bruin suggests people call their pharmacist first to ensure the vaccine is available.