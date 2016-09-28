Gifts from Kamloops fit for royalty

Two Kamloops artisans have had some of their work given to the royal couple now touring the province.

Haida artist Clarence Mills, a Westsyde secondary graduate, created a Spirit Blanket that was given to Prince William by Premier Christy Clark this week. During the presentation, Clark wore a dress and matching spirit wrap designed by Mills.

Mills, who spent much of his adult life on the Lower Mainland, has returned to Kamloops, where he hopes to open an art studio.

Mike Miltimore and the crew at Riversong Guitars created an acoustic guitar and a ukuleles that he gave to the prince during a reception this week at Mission Hills Winery in Kelowna.

Miltimore said he asked Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone if it might be possible to make and present the instruments. Stone took it to Clark’s office and it was approved a few weeks ago.

Miltimore said each instrument was built with wood from old-growth trees found on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, unique wood because of the grain created from the compression in the trees due to their enormous weight.

“They’re wavy grains, kind of cool,” Miltimore said. The backs and sides were made from other B.C. wood.

He said his meeting with the couple was brief — about 30 seconds. Prince William told Miltimore he plays a bit, but “now he has to learn how to play.”