Colin Gilbert qualified for three finals swimming at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Maui, Hawaii, on the weekend.

The Kamloops Classic Swimming club member finished sixth in the 200-metre butterfly (2:01.57), sixth in the 400m freestyle (3:55.96) and sixth in the 800m freestyle (8:10.05).

The Pan Pacific championships include teams from China, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Bahamas and Bermuda.