Give a hoot and nominate an education superstar

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is accepting nominations for its annual Owl Award of Excellence in Public Education, which acknowledges an individual, group or organization that has provided outstanding service to support public education in the region.

The prestigious award was created through the board’s long-term plan to recognize outstanding, system-wide contributions to education over an extended period of time, which impact students, parents, teachers, support staff and educational leaders across the school district.

Last year, the Kamloops North Rotary Club won the Owl Award of Excellence for its more than 40 years of support and hard work at the McQueen Lake Environmental Education Centre north of the city, which has created an educational legacy for many generations to enjoy.

This year’s winner will be announced in early 2017 and will be presented with a statuette of a burrowing owl sculpted by local artist Terry Norlander. The artwork symbolizes wisdom, hope and vision.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 31 and forms can be found on the school district website here. A committee of five, made up of the district superintendent, a board representative and three members of the community, are responsible for selecting the winner.