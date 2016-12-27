Give my pension raise to the orca probe

Editor:

I was listening to a CBC Radio story about the orca whale that washed ashore in Sechelt.

Everyone was concerned about the cause of death. In fact, they performed a necropsy and determined the animal died of blunt-force trauma. There is speculation a ship may have hit it. They were even wondering if there is some way to investigate which ship it could have been.

I’m quite sure the necropsy was an expensive procedure and subsequent investigations will not be cheap.

Therefore, I would like to donate my Canada pension raise of 55 cents to help with the costs. Any remaining money from my raise can be used to purchase some naloxone kits.

Elaine Chambers

Kamloops