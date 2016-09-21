Give voters a vote in how they will vote

Editor:

Re: Diane McLeod’s letter of Sept. 16 (‘History shows referendum not needed for

electoral changes’):

McLeod has provided a good history of who can vote in Canada and how we change those parameters.

While she states these changes resulted in howls of protest, I don’t recall the change permitting First Nations citizens to vote or lowering the voting age to 18 from 21 being such a big issue.

Be that as it may, McLeod has completely missed the point and appears to confuse the question of who can vote with how we select our representatives to Parliament.

The fact is the first past the post method of deciding elections has never changed in our 150-year history and that is what is now in question.

McLeod also seems to equate voting with some kind of right to have the individual’s choice become a member of Parliament.

This is nonsense.

Her statement that “fully 50 per cent of votes are wasted and count for nothing” demonstrates a serious misunderstanding of democracy.

Democracy does not assure all can be winners if by “winning” it means the candidate you voted for gets to go to Ottawa.

While I fully support a system of voting that selects MPs who represent the majority of voters, there are many ways to ensure this.

For instance, elections could be limited to only two candidates. If that is unacceptable (and it is), then run-off elections could be conducted or, as the Liberal Party of Canada seems to favour, some sort of ranked ballot could be instituted.

Regardless, the decision to change how we select our governments is far more important than how we define who can vote.

It is so important that every citizen should be permitted to express his/her desire through a free vote. If that means extensive and expensive public education and participation, so be it.

To date, the Liberal government has simply muddied the waters by equating town hall meetings with deciding the question.

Why can’t the government state the question and let us answer it?

Is it because McLeod and the Liberal party are of the opinion the voter is too ignorant or preoccupied to make an informed decision?

I find that insulting and patronizing.

Why am I not surprised?

Don McLaughlin

Kamloops