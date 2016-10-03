Gladue falls just short in bid to lead Métis

A Kamloops candidate finished a close second in a provincewide vote to choose the leader of the Métis Nation of B.C.

Dean Gladue, a former RCMP member with deep Métis roots, garnered 40 fewer votes than the winning tally of 731 by Clara Morin Dal Co, who was part of the existing leadership.

Deborah Canada, who is also from Kamloops, came in third with 253 votes.

“It was close,” Gladue said. “It sends a message to the establishment. I was the new kid on the block.”

Gladue said he is getting involved with the local Two Rivers Métis Society and is already being asked to run again in four years.

“It was a great experience and really great to understand the federal side of it,” he said.