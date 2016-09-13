Glanville second star following weekend split

Ryan Glanville has nabbed second star honours for Week 3 of Canada West soccer play.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack striker had four of his club’s five goals on the weekend, as the Wolves split a pair of home games against the UNBC Timberwolves at Hillside Stadium.

Glanville scored twice in a 3-2 loss on Saturday and added two more goals in a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

The WolfPack will be at home again this weekend, with the Lethbridge Pronghorns and Calgary Dinos travelling to the Tournament Capital.