Go wild in Kamloops this weekend

The inaugural BC Goes Wild event will take place this weekend in Kenna Cartwright Park.

BC Goes Wild is a provincewide initiative that encourages people to safely enjoy wildlife in its natural habitat and to emphasize the goal of keeping wildlife wild and communities safe.

WildSafeBC is hosting a free nature walk/scavenger hunt in Kenna Cartwright Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with those ages six and older invited to enjoy an afternoon of hiking and exploring.

For more information, call 250-572-3915 or email kamloops@wildsafebc.com.

Outside of an organized activity, residents are encouraged to take the opportunity to spend some time outdoors and share their experiences on the WildsafeBC Facebook page or tag photos with #bcgoeswildweekend on Instagram and Twitter.

There are also three provincewide activities planned: a photo contest, a wildlife counts activity and a colouring contest designed for adults (but open to all ages). Prizes include a spotting scope, binoculars and a camera with a long zoom lens — all tools used to observe wildlife at a safe distance. Complete details can be found on the WildSafeBC website at wildsafebc.com.