GOODNESS GRACIOUS! Grace Clapperton turned 100 on Sept. 16. She recently moved in to the Chartwell Kamloops Retirement Residence in North Kamloops. When asked the secret to her longevity, the centenarian replied with a smile: "Hard work, potatoes and red meat." Clapperton lived in Kamloops for 75 of her years, raising three girls and a boy with her husband, a logger-turned-scaler, The couple then spent time farming in Barnhartvale. Dave Eagles/KTW