Goulet to release album

Caitlin Goulet releases her new EP, including her single, Way With Me, a cover of the Sam Smith song Stay With Me and other original work she has created on Sept. 2, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 339 St. Paul St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Also taking part in the release party are local musicians Madison Olds, Wilf Froese, Sean Luciw, Justin Bently and Brendan Method, as well as her cousin Terez, also a singer who has appeared with Keith Urban in Nashville.

Tickets are available by email to gouletmusicmgt@gmail.com or by calling 250-819-3463.

Seeing blue at new exhibit

Through My Eyes in Blue opens in the main gallery of the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a reception at 6 p.m.

The works by Nancy Donnithorne are watercolour and ink images of nature in various shades of blue.

The exhibition will continue at the centre at 7 West Seymour St. to Oct. 1. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A cappella and so can you

The a cappella group River Harmony is holding auditions for its new season. To book one, call 250-828-0592 or email sylvain@valleemusic.com.