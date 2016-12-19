Government looks to keep ICBC hikes within rate of inflation

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone is ordering ICBC to commission a third-party review to look at ways of keeping insurance rate hikes within the rate of inflation.

“We are taking action to keep ICBC’s rate increases affordable for British Columbians,” Stone said yesterday in a statement.

“Today, I’ve directed ICBC’s board to commission a third-party review with a goal to produce a range of options for ICBC to increase fairness, affordability and sustainability when it comes to basic insurance rates,” he said.

The B.C. Liberals are under pressure after B.C. Utilities Commission recently asked ICBC for hypothetical rate scenarios — information the Crown corporation initially refused to provide.

Under pressure, it released a best-case increase in a single year of two per cent — assuming fewer crashes and positive impact from other changes. In the worst case, rates would rise each year until they hit a 9.5 per cent boost in 2019 — a 42 per cent hike.

ICBC is asking for a 4.9 per cent increase for 2017, about $40 a year on basic insurance.

The Crown corporation is battling higher personal injury awards, higher repair costs and increasing claims.

While the province did not spell out the terms to the independent commission, it noted the “objective of this review is to maintain public ownership and to work within the current model.”

Stone is also MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson.