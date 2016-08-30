Grab a beer, pretzel at Sun Peaks

The Sun Peaks Alpine Club hosts its fifth annual Bavarian Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way.

This year’s event sees Red Collar Brewing Co. join in, as well as The Crazy and The German Bakery and Cafe.

The evening includes Bavarian appetizers, dinner and dessert, as well as a beer-tasting commemorative stein, photo booth, dancing and Bavarian-themed fundraising games. Live and silent auctions will also be held.

Tickets are $85 and available by emailing kamloopsoktoberfest@gmail.com or going online to sunpeaksracers.ca/oktoberfest.htm. Money raised will go to support the club, which works with athletes from around the world who train and race at the resort community.