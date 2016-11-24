Graffiti racial slurs, threats found at Westsyde elementary school

Graffiti including racial slurs and threats of violence were found Tuesday painted on the underside of a piece of equipment on the playground of Arthur Stevenson elementary.

The discovery by a student at the school prompted several actions to be taken: School District 73 maintenance staff painted over the words after the RCMP took photographs and Mounties will have a visible presence at the Bank Street school the rest of this week.

In a letter to parents, principal Grant Reilly said RCMP is continuing to investigate, noting the graffiti included “a threat of violence at a school in the area.”

Trish Smillie, SD73’s director of student support services, said normal safety protocols were reinforced.

All school doors — including classroom doors — were locked throughout the day, except the front door, which was monitored by administration and the school secretary.

That is the normal procedure at schools, Smillie said, enacted following a district-wide safety review in 2013.

She said she was unaware of any students expressing concern, but that staff follow a positive behaviour and intervention supports program to address any issues.

While she wouldn’t discuss the specifics of the graffiti or evaluate its seriousness, Smillie said any time racist or hate language is found on school property, police and the district consider it to be serious.