Grateful for ‘wonderful care’ in time of need

Editor:

What better time than the beginning of a brand new year, 2017, to thank the staff of the Kamloops Seniors Village. They truly are unsung angels on Earth.

My husband and I fell ill with a flu bug on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Well, the next morning a miracle happened.

The most friendly and helpful health-care aid workers and dietary staff jumped into action, bringing chicken broth, apple juice and Jello daily with the warmest, friendliest faces you will ever see.

Even though they were run off their feet, the smiles never left their faces. What wonderful care. We especially want to thank: Kris Liana, Cheryl and Jen. You all deserve our thanks for your concern.

We are one senior couple really blessed — we couldn’t be in a better place. Happy New Year to all the staff and everyone here. We hope and pray that 2017 will be a healthy year for all — from a senior couple.

Marv and Bep Crawford

Kamloops