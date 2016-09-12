Grazing areas to be audited this week

The Forest Practices Board will this week audit the planning and practices on five range tenures for grazing cattle in the Thompson Rivers Natural Resource District. Auditors will examine range activities for compliance with the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Grazing areas to be audited range in size from 2,773 to 24,100 hectares and are located near Kamloops, Barriere, Cache Creek and Chase.

Once the audit work is completed, a report will be prepared and any party that may be adversely affected by the findings will have a chance to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations then will be released to the public and government.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as appropriateness of government enforcement. For more information, go online to bcfpb.ca.