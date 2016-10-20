Great B.C. Shake Out at TRU

It’s never a bad idea to drop, cover and hold on, but the chances of a major earthquake in Kamloops are slim.

Faculty members in science at Thompson Rivers University will lead students on Thursday in anticipating an earthquake as part of the Great B.C. Shake Out, a mass, provincewide preparation exercise that takes place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Student organizer Maureen Ani said her goal is to make students and others more aware of earthquake risk, whether in Kamloops or on a visit to the prone Coast.

“In most parts of B.C., you can’t predict for certain,” said the student in the masters of environmental science program.

Ani’s research is looking at inventorying buildings outside the Lower Mainland, an area well documented, for potential damage during a tremblor. That will include looking at possible physical damage and financial losses.

John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said science cannot rule out a major earthquake in the Thompson or Okanagan regions. But a 120-year slice of history shows the region has never experienced a life-threatening earthquake and is not prone to frequent seismic activity.

The largest earthquake recorded in the area reached a magnitude of 4.5 in Vernon in 1936.

“It’s an earthquake that would knock a few blocks off an old chimney and knock a few items off shelves,” Cassidy said.

Farther east, Revelstoke experienced a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6 in 1918. Cassidy said seismic activity picks up slightly in the area of the Rocky Mountains, in what’s known as a fold and thrust belt.