Green B.C. leader in Kamloops on Tuesday, Wednesday

The leader of the Green Party of B.C. is in Kamloops on Tuesday and Wednesday, attending various events with candidates Donovan Cavers (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Dan Hines (Kamloops-North Thompson).

Andrew Weaver’s arrival in the Tournament Capital comes five days after a visit to the city by Premier Christy Clark as campaigning continues in advance of the May 9, 2017, provincial election.

Weaver and his candidates will be at a Green fundraiser at Monte Creek Ranch Winery, 2420 Miner’s Bluff Rd., Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Weaver and company will attend a private event at Westsyde secondary and will take part in a forestry-industry tour.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the trio will be at Thompson Rivers University for a 5:30 p.m. lecture, Global Warming: Challenges and Solutions, in room 1015 of the International Building, presented by TRU’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies.