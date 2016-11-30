Green leader predicts ‘civil unrest’ in wake of pipeline approval

Speaking in Kamloops on Tuesday afternoon, B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver predicted civil unrest if Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion went ahead, just an hour before Justin Trudeau announced his government’s approval of the $6.8-billion project.

Weaver, who was touring Kamloops with Kamloops-South-Thompson candidate Donovan Cavers and Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Dan Hines, said the now-approved project poses no benefit, but great risks for B.C.

“Civil unrest in Metro Vancouver will be something we haven’t seen for decades in Canada,” Weaver said. “People are very very concerned about this and I don’t think people in Ontario realize the extent to which people of British Columbia love our coast and do not want a 600 per cent increase in heavy oil, tanker traffic in the port of Metro Vancouver.”

Weaver was an intervenor in the National Energy Board review and said he posed more than 600 questions to Kinder Morgan about its spill-response capacity.

“We have no capacity clean up the inevitable spill that will occur when tankers run aground or they bump into each other,” Weaver told KTW. “Everyone will say it’s a rare event, it might not happen. But it will happen and the question is the risk versus the reward. In a tumbling global market of oil prices — I think not.”

The pipeline expansion will go through Kamloops via the Lac Du Bois Grasslands Provincial Park, twinning the existing pipeline that runs through the residential area of Westsyde.

Hines said the safety of pipelines is an ongoing question for the Interior, but noted major concerns around the Trans Mountain project are focused on the coastline terminus and the risk of hauling fuel through B.C. waters.