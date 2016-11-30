Green Leader Weaver visits Kamloops, chides NDP for accepting corporate donations

B.C. Green Party candidates took aim Tuesday at the province’s two major parties for accepting corporate donations while kicking off leader Andrew Weaver’s two-day tour of Kamloops.

Speaking in Riverside Park, Weaver called on B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan to release the names of donors and corporations who last week attended a dinner hosted by the party. Weaver said he has watched NDP MLAs call out the B.C. Liberals for “pay-for-access” events, but said they have not held themselves to the same standards.

In what is sure to be a major theme for the Greens going into the 2017 provincial election campaign, Weaver said his is the only party that does not accept union or corporate donations.

Donovan Cavers, Green candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson, pointed to donations totalling $55,000 accepted by the B.C. Liberals from KGHM Ajax, the company seeking approval for a gold and copper mine south of Aberdeen.

“We have a prime example here in Kamloops of the sorts of donations that are influencing politics,” Cavers said. “Even if they aren’t, they are creating a perception of doubt amongst British Columbians that decisions are being made in their best interests.”

Weaver’s was the only seat won by the Greens in the 2013 provincial election. He won in Oak Bay-Gordon Head on Vancouver Island. The party captured eight per cent of the popular vote, with the Liberals receiving 44 per cent and the New Democrats garnering 40 per cent.

Referring to a recent Mainstreet Research poll conducted for Postmedia News that put the Greens at 16 per cent even before most candidates had been announced, Weaver said he would be disappointed if his party did not exceed 30 per cent of the popular vote in 2017.

“We’re going to take as many seats in this election as the people of British Columbia will give us,” Weaver said. “We are running on a platform which will be applicable to every part of the province. We will run candidates in every riding in the province and we’re in it to win. We’re not in it to be this protest party.”

Among its proposals, the party is pushing for a basic income pilot project that would see small communities in the province receive guaranteed minimum income for at least five years. Weaver noted a similar experiment conducted in Dauphin, Man., in the 1970s “essentially eliminated poverty.”

Weaver said the concept needs a broader uptake, but with interest from the federal Liberals to implement it federally and initiatives in Quebec and Ontario, noted there are more opportunities to study the results.

“We know from the evidence that judicial costs go down, health-care costs go down. You start to see Old Age Security not needed. You start to see unemployment insurance not needed because of the fact you have one program that covers them all,” Weaver said.

If the Greens were to take office, Weaver said they would hope to have a basic income pilot project in place by the end of the first year.

Weaver’s two days in Kamloops with Cavers and Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Dan Hines included taking part in a party fundraiser at Monte Creek Ranch Winery, visiting students at Westsyde secondary and joining a forestry-industry tour.