Grenier expected to announce bid for B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamloops-North Thompson

The former developer of Tobiano resort is expected to announce Thursday a bid for the B.C. Liberal nomination in Kamoops-North Thompson.

Mike Grenier issued a press release Wednesday indicating he will make an announcement Thursday morning during a press conference at Kamloops Airport.

Reached Wednesday, Grenier said it’s “not an unfair expectation” that he will announce he is seeking the nomination. He otherwise declined to speak about a potential bid.

“It’s a political announcement and I’ll answer a lot of questions tomorrow,” Grenier said.

Grenier is a member of the B.C. Liberal and federal Conservative parties. He owns a home at Sun Peaks.

Grenier moved to Kamloops two decades ago after a company controlled by his family purchased what was then Six Mile Ranch.

He gathered political and widespread support among business leaders and residents to take the ranchland out of the Agriculture Land Reserve for a housing development, which eventually became Tobiano, the residential development and golf course along Kamloops Lake, about 15 minutes west of the city, just before Savona.

The then-NDP government granted it a special exemption in what was a controversial move in the rest of the province.

Grenier lost control of the development five years ago, when it went into receivership. He had later involvement in management of Tobiano Golf Course.

Grenier’s entrance into the Kamloops-North Thompson Liberal race would bring to three the number of people seeking the nomination.

North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar are running to replace MLA Terry Lake, who announced on Sept. 1 he would not be seeking a third term in the May 9, 2017, provincial election.

A nomination date has yet to be set.

The race will boil down to whichever candidate can sign up the most members and ensure they attend the meeting and cast their ballots.