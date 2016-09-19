Greyhound to exit, property to be redeveloped

Changes are coming to the corner of Notre Dame Drive and Laval Crescent. And no, it’s not just the trees.

KTW learned last week that the removal of the stand of mature trees from the grass area in front of the Greyhound Station on Notre Dame is just the start of a larger redevelopment for the area. The plan will mean the end of the Sahali bus station, which has been on its current site for more than three decades.

“We own the property, Greyhound is our tenant. They have elected not to stay on the property,” said Morgan Nicholsfigueiredo, the property manager for the site.

The station’s lease expires in the spring, at which point Greyhound will exit the building.

“Now, we are again opening the discussion with the city about redeveloping the property and a part of that development will include the landscape plan. The whole property will be all new landscaping everywhere.”

Roughly 15 trees were removed from outside the building last week. Kamloops depot manager Jason DeMaere said it was an unexpected move by the owner of the property — A.L. Sott (Notre Dame) Inc.

“It was a surprise to us, as well as everybody else, about the trees,” DeMaere said.

But perhaps more of a surprise is the future of the bus line’s home in the River City: DeMaere had heard nothing of plans to redevelop the property on which the station sits when he first spoke to KTW. He was surprised, if not overly concerned, when notified of Greyhound’s plans to move.

“I would think if stuff was going to be going ahead tomorrow or something like that, that I would be notified. I’ve been with Greyhound for 17 years,” DeMaere said. “They’re not just going to come to my door tomorrow and say, ‘OK, you’re moving.’ I was under the understanding that they were in talks with the landlord. There’s possibly more going on.”

Greyhound spokesperson Lanesha Gipson confirmed the company’s lease will expire in the spring and it will be looking for an alternative location, but it has not yet selected a site.

“We don’t have many details on that, as of now,” she said. “We absolutely will be looking for another depot in Kamloops. At this time, we’re looking at potential alternate locations.”

Gipson said Greyhound does not, at this time, expect the move to be accompanied by any downsizing in staff. As for the building currently standing at 725 Notre Dame Dr., Nicholsfigueiredo said the aging Greyhound depot will be knocked down, with a new building to be erected in its place. He said he has meetings arranged with the City of Kamloops and city planners in the very near future to hash out plans for the site.