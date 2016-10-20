Grieving Kamloops parents calls for action after 27-year-old son dies from taking fentanyl-laced cocaine at wedding

Paul Adkin kissed his mom and left the dance floor, his groomsman duties for the night fulfilled, nothing on his mind but having a good time.

The 27-year-old Kamloops man and a few friends left the reception and went upstairs to a room at the Kelowna hotel to do cocaine — a fatal decision that silenced Paul’s contagious laugh forever, wiping his infectious smile off the face of the earth.

Toxicology reports have not been returned to the family, but all signs point toward fentanyl causing Paul’s death. He was one of five who overdosed on Sept. 24 at Aaron Christian’s wedding, a joyous occasion that ended in panic, mayhem and tragedy.

Paul’s father and mother, Tom and Paula, and uncle Rob sat down with KTW in a small room, fighting through anguish, tears, numbness and anger, compelled to share their story, to hammer home the dangers of so-called recreational drug use.

“If you’re even considering doing any kind of drug, you better damn well make out a will,” said Paula, still trapped in the anger stage of grief.

“It’s insane. They just needed to have more fun than they were already having.

“He would have had the cutest babies. No wedding on a Jamaican beach. No grandchildren from Pollywogs. This happens to other people. Just the memories the bride and groom have to live with break my heart.”

Tom was at times distraught during the interview, but willed himself to speak, sometimes finishing his thoughts in chilling cries, the sounds of agony spilling out of a grieving father.

“I’ll miss his big hugs. He hugged everyone,” Tom said. “He was everybody’s best friend.

“Paul wasn’t an innocent bystander in this. It wasn’t forced on him. I don’t think he was coerced into doing it and I’m sure it wasn’t his first time, but the message has to be stronger and the government has to start enacting laws that make it prohibitive for these dealers.

“If somebody they deal drugs to dies, it’s murder. It’s not just a slap on the wrist. It’s murder — they know that shit is in there. They don’t necessarily know it’s in their batch, but they do know it’s out there.”

The groom was first to realize something wasn’t right, noticing Paul had disappeared somewhere around 9:45 p.m., but figured he and the others missing had slipped away for drinks to avoid the cash bar.

Aaron went to find them.

“I saw my best friends overdosing,” said Aaron, who cancelled his honeymoon.

“People were turning blue. When I saw Paul, there was just something that made me think this was it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t equipped with the knowledge of CPR that, in hindsight, I wish I had.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like I’m in reality. You have a lot of time in the day to reflect. I look at the calendar every day, wishing I could go back. I have so many memories with him.

“He was a kind and gentle soul.”

Tom had been sharing a room with Paul and his girlfriend at the hotel. He was going to bed, his knees sore, tuckered from a long day of celebrating.

He arrived at the door seconds after Aaron, who was with his brother and a friend. Paul looked to be in the worst shape of the four. The fifth person who overdosed was not in the room.

Tom rushed downstairs to the reception yelling for help. Several wedding guests with CPR training raced upstairs to work on the unconscious, none of whom were able to call for help before collapsing.

“It was dramatic chaos,” said Aaron, who has been seeking counselling and help from victims services.

“Someone told me to go back to my wife because she was looking for me. I told her people were getting sick upstairs.

“I didn’t want to panic anybody, but I looked into her eyes and I think she knew.

“Some days I still feel like it’s a dream, the way everything happened and being there and finding him was just something you can’t get out of your head. It’s hard to talk about him in the past tense. You feel like you can just give him a call.”

Paramedics arrived about 10 to 15 minutes later and administered naloxone, a medication that can be used to temporarily reverse a narcotic overdose.

Four recovered and were released from hospital, but Paul was placed on life support. Two days later, brain activity had ceased.

“He looked so peaceful, as though he was sleeping, and I was able to lie in bed with him and hold his hand,” Paula said.

“I’m a faithful woman and I was praying for a miracle.”

Divine intervention never came. Paul died at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Talk to your kids,” Tom said, weeping.

“Sit down and have a real heart to heart. Say, ‘I don’t want to have to make a decision to pull you off life support. I don’t want to go to your funeral.’”

More than 700 attended Paul’s celebration of life and reception at Calvary Community Church. There was no room to move at the gathering that followed at Fox’n Hounds Pub.

“I’ll miss seeing him at Christmastime because we always have Christmas at our house,” Rob said, wiping tears from underneath his glasses.

“Always the first thing he’d do is give you a big hug.

“He’d always be late. Those are just the little things. I wish I’d spent more time with him.

“There will be a lot of time to grieve and they’ll [Paula and Tom] be grieving forever, but the immediacy of this message, while it’s fresh, it has to come out now, so young people understand that there is no such thing as recreational drug use in this province right now.

“They’ve gone from dancing at a wedding to having to make a decision to pull the plug.”

Paul Adkin is dead, the unfathomable reality that’s still setting in for the family. Sadly, there will almost certainly be another 20-something killed by fentanyl-detected drugs in B.C. Statistics released by B.C. Coroners Service are staggering. (Click on them to enlarge).

Tom, Paula and Rob discussed making naloxone more readily available, wondered why drug suppliers continue to kill customers — how could they be so callous? — and talked about the importance of creating more stringent laws to punish dealers.

“We can sit here and say it’s stupid and they shouldn’t do it, but the fact is they are,” Rob said.

“We have to figure out how to stop this bad shit from being out there. There was something like 20 overdoses that weekend in Kelowna.

“Whoever this person was kept on selling his or her drugs, knowing they had a potent batch.”

Many of Paul’s friends approached Tom and Rob at the celebration of life to privately admit they had used cocaine, but won’t anymore.

“People say it’s like Russian roulette,” Tom said. “It’s worse than that. It’s like putting a gun in your mouth with bullets in all chambers and hoping you’ll get a misfire. That’s basically what’s going on out there. You just don’t know.”

Tom shared a story about the time Paul carried his friend around all night, a fellow lacrosse player who had broken a bone in his back, unable to walk and worried about missing out on fun with teammates.

Paul took care of it.

Paula reminisced about her son welcoming a recent Canadian immigrant into his circle of friends in elementary school, an early sign of the loyalty and friendliness that endeared him to so many.

Paul wasn’t going to the Halloween party unless his new buddy was, too.

“That was the type of guy he was,” Tom said. “It’s a testament that 40 or 50 of his friends drove to Kelowna to see him on life support.”

Remembering Paul, a Facebook page, has turned into a place for last words unsaid.

On YouTube, there is a slideshow entitled Paul, posted by Jordan Nicholson, and a song called A Poem for Paul, written by his friend Spencer Tomlinson, who performed it at the celebration of life.

It’s all too much for Paula to process. Her son had a girlfriend. He was a young professional who worked at Investors Group Financial, with a bright career in front of him.

Now he’s gone.

“I’ve been accused of having my head buried in the sand my whole adult life,” Paula said.

“Maybe they were right. I thought he smoked a bit of pot. I would never have dreamt . . . These are five nice kids. Where did they even find cocaine? Don’t they listen to the news? I just don’t get the concept of putting a foreign substance into your body. I’m still in disbelief. It hasn’t really hit me.

“I turned off a song on the radio this morning because it mentioned love.

“The people who were with him have survivor’s guilt. These are smart kids who had one too many drinks.”

Paul’s older brother, Matt, 29, and cousins, Rob’s sons Ryan, 32, and Corey, 30, grew up together and share an intertwined group of friends that has been plunged into misery.

Tom’s Boxing Day tradition, turkey with the boys, at which those friends and family gathered, will never be the same.

“This is a war. We change laws when terrorists do things and this is terrorism at its worst,” Tom said.

“I know there are a lot of parents out there who are hurting. The message has to get out.

“These are families like us that have tragically lost a bright light. This never should have happened.”