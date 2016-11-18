Group wants to protect at-risk seniors with alert system

Betterthan50.com is calling on provincial law-enforcement agencies to re-consider the establishment of a professional Silver Alert system in B.C.

“With Alzheimer’s and dementia rates increasing in B.C., the government needs to get ahead of the curve to keep our at-risk seniors safe,” said Brian Kieran, publisher of the web portal for the 50-plus community. “At this time, there is only a citizen-driven Silver Alert system that shares news about missing seniors via email, Facebook and Twitter. The Betterthan50 team applauds the work of this grassroots group, but it is time to ramp up the program to match the scope of Amber Alert.”

B.C. Silver Alert was launched by Sam Noh and Michael Coyle, a Coquitlam search and rescue officer. Three years ago, Sam’s father, Coquitlam retiree Shin Noh, 64, left home for his daily walk and vanished. Apparently, a member of his church spotted him, but didn’t realize he was missing.

Noh’s family believes an alert system — similar to Amber Alerts issued for missing children — could have spread word of his disappearance in a timely fashion and saved his life.

After Noh disappeared, a private member’s bill, the Silver Alert Act, was introduced in the legislature. The bill called for a voluntary co-operative plan between provincial law-enforcement agencies and other groups to work together to safely recover missing seniors. It died on the order paper.

“More than 30 U.S. states have Silver Alert systems that go into effect whenever a senior with Alzheimer’s or dementia goes missing,” Kieran said. “These programs circulate a description of the person through radio, TV and road signs on major highways. Some systems can even send alerts to smartphone users in the area. It’s time B.C. led the way in Canada with a law enforcement-sponsored program.”

More than a half-million Canadians are living with dementia, according to the Canadian Alzheimer Society, with that figure expected to reach close to one million in the next 15 years. More than 60 per cent of adults with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia will wander. Experts say half of those missing for more than 24 hours will suffer serious injury or death.