Grudges on gridiron — high-school squads staking claim to city title

Kaden Cook of the South Kamloops Titans has set the tone for a new high school football season.

“Valleyview and Westsyde, those will be easy,” Cook said at practice on Tuesday. “I’m calling those Ws, for sure.

“Vernon is the biggest competition. Valleyview is not on the charts, really.”

Cook and his teammates can back up the smack-talk on Friday at Hillside Stadium, where the Valleyview Vikings and Titans will begin B.C. High School Football AA Okanagan Conference regular-season play at 5 p.m.

The Westsyde Blue Wave are in Vernon on Friday to kick off their campaign against the Clarence Fulton Maroons.

South Kam should be confident, having posted a 3-1 record in conference play last season to qualify for the playoffs, while Westsyde (1-3) and Valleyview (2-2) fell short.

Vernon, which finished 4-0 last season, is expected to be the class of the conference again in 2016.

The Titans will be led by Grade 12 quarterback Ben MacDonald, part of a group of players that helped keep the senior program alive three years ago, when it came perilously close to folding due to a lack of numbers.

“It was hard, going to the games and facing the best grade 12s in the province and you’re in Grade 9,” said MacDonald, who’s been starting under centre since Grade 10. “It was hard because the kids knew they were going to get pounded and pounded. Now, it’s our year.”

Added Cook: “Grade 10 we had to play seniors and we got our asses kicked, but it’s worth it because we’ve been good since.”

Lineman Tyson McNeil and utility player Tak Cox are expected to contribute on a Titans’ senior team that will be coached by JP Lancaster, Dean MacDonald and Pete Mercuri.

“We’re hungry this year,” Lancaster said. “Without them [the seniors], I don’t know if there would be South Kam football right now. For them to go through that and go through all the tough losses, that speaks to these guys’ mental toughness.”

The Titans were eliminated from the playoffs in Round 1 last season, suffering a 38-21 defeat to hometown G.W. Graham of Chilliwack.

Cleve Maartman is a key cog in the coaching-by-committee crew at Westsyde, where Cory Bymoen — the longtime Viking who now rolls with the Blue Wave — and Ryan Moffett will help pilot the senior squad.

“That’s kind of what they do. That’s in their makeup,” Maartman said of the bravado coming out of the Titans’ camp. “Our guys are out working hard, trying to get better. They know South Kam beat them at our field at Friday Night Lights last year.

“We want to prove them wrong and get some redemption.”

Numbers-wise, both South Kam and Westsyde seem to be in good shape.

The Titans have 30-plus players on both their junior varsity and senior teams.

The Blue Wave have 39 junior-varsity players and 27 on the senior team.

Valleyview is a different story, with about 17 on a senior team that will draw on members of the 17-person junior-varsity team.

There was talk of the Vikings folding, but head coach Giuseppe Liberatore told league organizers that won’t happen.

He expects seniors Hunter Koopmans and Jordan Smith to buoy the squad, which is likely to take its lumps this season.

“We’re not in their league at this time,” Liberatore said of the Titans and Blue Wave.

“I guess we’ll find out which of those teams is better. I wouldn’t label South Kam the favourite just yet.”

Parker Matheson is the feature attraction on Westsyde’s offence and quarterback Devon Konst will be expected to get him the ball.

“We can’t just have him as a receiver because he’s so skilled and talented,” Maartman said of Matheson. “We try and get the ball into his hands as much as we can.”

South Kam and Westsyde will have to wait until Nov. 4 to settle their grudge, the last week of the regular season, a clash that may decide a playoff berth.

Perhaps the Blue Wave can use strong words from Cook as bulletin-board material. They might also pin up MacDonald’s quotes, too.

“We are the best team in town, for sure,” MacDonald said. “I don’t know who’s supposed to be strong, but I feel like we’ll take it all in the city.”

Friday Night Lights

The Titans topped the Blue Wave 38-9 last October in front of about 2,000 fans at the third annual Warner Rentals Friday Night Lights showdown at Westsyde secondary.

This year, Westsyde will play host to Valleyview in the showcase game on Oct. 14.