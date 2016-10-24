Guilty plea in connection to murder

Family members of a Shuswap man shot to death more than five years ago wept in a packed courtroom Monday as a 29-year-old from Blind Bay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jordan Larry Barnes made the guilty plea in Courtroom 5B of the Kamloops Law Courts after the hearing was delayed so court staff could bring in temporary seating to accommodate spectators.

Details of the shooting, which were read in court, cannot be published pending a jury trial for Jeremy Wayne Davis, expected to get underway in late November.

Nicholas Larson, 24, was shot dead on June 1, 2011.

At the time, police called the attack “targeted” and said it stemmed from a dispute between two groups of men. Investigators said Larson was shot while travelling as a passenger in a friend’s vehicle.

In July 2014, police announced the arrests of Barnes and Davis.

Davis, 26, is expected to appear in B.C. Supreme Court next week to confirm his trial dates.