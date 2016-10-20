Habitat for Humanity seeking families for to-be-built houses

The Kamloops branch of Habitat for Humanity is looking for two families in need of housing for its next build.

“We’re still in the planning stage,” Celine Calfa, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops told KTW.

“We’re hoping to break ground in March next year.”

Calfa invited interested families to visit two information sessions — one at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the other at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, both at Westsyde Fellowship Church.

The build will be a duplex on Westsyde Road.

“We’re looking for families with children, No. 1, but also their current home is unsuitable and we’re looking at how much the spend on rent,” she said.

“The families, of course, have to commit to 500 volunteer hours.”

To date, Habitat for Humanity has built eight homes in Kamloops.

“We try to do one every two years, so one year is spent getting contractors on board, doing fundraising,” Calfa said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

For more information, go online to habitatkamloops.com.