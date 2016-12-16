A half-year in prison after high-speed chase

A man who led Kamloops Mounties on a high-speed chase before ditching his minivan and breaking into two homes is going to jail for a half-year.

Jody Elliott was sentenced on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops after pleading guilty to charges of flight from police and dangerous driving.

On March 26, the 44-year-old was spotted by police speeding in his minivan on the Trans-Canada Highway. Radar showed his vehicle was going 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

When police began to chase the van, Elliott pushed harder on the gas, court heard, reaching speeds of 180 km/h before Mounties called off the pursuit.

Elliott ditched the van in Valleyview and ran away. He burst into a house and claimed to have a gun, demanding the residents’ vehicle. They refused and Elliott took off again. He was found by police in the basement suite of a nearby home.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, the Crown dropped charges of robbery and being unlawfully in a house.

Justice Hope Hyslop sentenced Elliott to a six-month jail term, to be followed by two years of probation. She also made an order prohibiting him from driving for three years.