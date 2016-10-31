Halloween holdup at downtown Kamloops bank

A knife-wielding man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after a Halloween holdup at a bank in downtown Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police were called to the Royal Bank on Victoria Street at about 3:20 p.m. She said the suspect pulled a knife, demanded cash and fled on foot.

The robber is described as a white man with a shaved head standing five-foot-11. He was wearing a brown jacket and jeans.

Shelkie said no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-838-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.