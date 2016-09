Have you seen Jonathan Lundstrom?

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy.

Jonathan Lundstrom was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 8 and is known to frequent the Schubert Drive area in North Kamloops.

Lundstrom is white, stands 5-foot-7 and weights 143 pounds. He has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweater, sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.