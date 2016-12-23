Head-on crash sends four to hospital

Highway 5 north of Kamloops was closed for more than an hour on Friday after a head-on collision near Rayleigh sent four people to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the Forsyth Road area just before 8:30 p.m. to deal with a collision between an SUV and a car.

Four people were involved in the crash and all were taken to hospital. Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said weather was a factor in the accident and the jaw of life were used to extricate the male driver of the car.

“Police request that all drivers slow down and be patient,” he said.

The road was cleared as of 10 p.m. and Daly said the injured drivers and passengers are expected to make full recoveries.