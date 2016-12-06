Health minister, IHA, seeking solution to vets’ access to cancer drugs for animals

The Interior Health Authority doesn’t want to create roadblocks for veterinarians treating animals with cancer.

Kevin Peters, the health authority’s regional director for pharmacy services, said the authority “certainly appreciates that animals and pets are valuable to people” and he’s hoping a solution can be found.

A long-standing contract with a pharmaceutical supplier was renewed this year and the IHA was reminded at that time about a clause precluding it from selling medications to other health services, including vets.

Royal Inland Hospital was the only hospital in the region that had not been adhering to the condition, Peters said, so letters were sent to veterinary clinics advising them they can no longer buy the intravenous chemotherapy drugs from RIH.

At least one clinic in Kamloops has gone public with its concerns.

Dr. Matt Nicol of Riverside Small Animal Hospital wrote a letter to the IHA, copied to Health Minister Terry Lake, himself a veterinarian, deploring the decision Nicol said will “leave our patients to die.”

Lake called Nicol on Monday to talk about his concerns.

He said he’s hoping an extension of the service can be worked out for those animals now undergoing chemotherapy, but noted the reality is “if the staff at RIH are up to their eyeballs dealing with humans” who need the medications, that has to be the priority.

Lake said he called the Canadian Colleges of Veterinary Medicine for input and has encouraged Nicol to contact the College of Veterinarians of B.C.

Peters said the IHA is looking into the possibility a local pharmacy could mix the drugs and sell them to the clinics.

Lake, however, noted mixing the drugs is complicated due to the fact they are hazardous materials. Specialized equipment, including a proper fume hood, is required and the room where the mixing is done cannot be used for other purposes.

In his letter, Nicol estimated the cost to create such a facility would cost a pharmacy about $50,000, an amount that does not include the cost of qualified pharmacy staff to do the work.

Lake said the demand for the medications for animals might not be sufficient to put that kind of investment in place.

“We have no intention to make this difficult,” he said, noting the sale of chemotherapy drugs to veterinarians has been a “courtesy service” and the hospital has to prioritize human patients who need the drugs.