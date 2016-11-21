Health Minister Lake sees hints, not action, in Ottawa meeting on fentanyl crisis

The keynote speaker at a national conference on the threat of opioids in the country has called the federal government to task for not taking strong action.

B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake, however, is skeptical it will happen until the wave of fentanyl-related deaths starts to be seen east of the Prairies.

Lake praised Dr. David Juurlink for reminding the federal government that in 2003, Ontario declared SARS a health emergency and asking the Justin Trudeau government to do the same.

“His message was this [fentanyl] is killing way more people than SARS did,” Lake said.

He suspects if the death toll in Ontario was comparable to that of B.C., action would be taken swiftly to address the issue.

“Of course it’s true,” Lake said. “We’ve had more than 600 deaths here. B.C.’s population is about one-third Ontario’s, so that would be almost 2,000 people dying there.”

Last week, the B.C. Coroners Service reported 622 illicit-drug overdose deaths to the end of October and 322 linked to fentanyl to the end of September. In Kamloops, there were 31 overdose deaths to the end of October and 21 of them linked to fentanyl as of the end of September.

Lake said he left the two-day gathering in Ottawa frustrated because although there were “big hints” dropped by the federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, nothing concrete was presented.

“I get it. I know it’s parliamentary convention that, if you’re planning legislation, you don’t talk about it,” Lake said.

“But that should be if there are economic concerns, if it might affect stock prices. Withdrawing Bill C-2 and banning pill presses isn’t economic. It’s public policy.”

Bill C-2 is legislation passed by the Stephen Harper government regulating where supervised drug-use sites can be created. The Interior Health Authority wants to open at least one such facility in Kamloops, but Lake said there was has been no indication when the federal government will act on the request.

“Again, there was a big hint,” he said.

Alberta has banned pill presses effective in January in an attempt to curb their use in making drugs.

Only pharmacists or people holding a licence to make pills will be able to buy them.

Lake noted his government was criticized in the media for not following suit, but said banning them in one province “just means they’ll buy them in another province.”

A federal ban would have more effect, he said, although “if there isn’t one soon, we’ll do it here in the spring.”

Lake said he took a copy of a recent KTW story on the death of a young man from fentanyl.

“I told them he wasn’t an addict. This was a recreational drug laced with fentanyl,” Lake said. “I hammered it home. People are being poisoned when they encounter recreational drugs with it in them.

“. . . I don’t want to denigrate the work that has been done,” Lake said. “We have a list we are committed to, but there’s no excuse for the federal government not taking action.”

MP ALSO WANTS ACTION

Cathy McLeod has also spoken out on the impact of overdose deaths in B.C. and those linked to fentanyl.

In a press release, the Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo said she supported Bill C-307, which requires opioids to have “abuse-deterrent formulations and tamper-resistant properties.”

She also took part in the federally sponsored national conference on opioids and acknowledged Canadians want to see something done to address it.

“This issue is about public health and saving lives and Canadians are calling on the government to take action,” she said. “I am committed to doing all I can to work towards finding solutions to this crisis. I’ve met with too many families lately who are suffering.

“It is an issue that we are currently facing in our riding. It is devastating families and has taken far too many lives.”