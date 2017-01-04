Heaps of snow need to be removed

KTW reader Christina Mader thinks the city needs to deal with snow shovelled to the side of the streets.

Editor:

Heaps of snow are being piled against the sidewalks and curbs by city snowplows and cars in downtown Kamloops.

This make it impossible for mobility scooters, baby carriages, walkers with canes and other pedestrians to navigate in this weather.

Jeffrey (in the above photo) was happy to help this woman navigate the gutter and cross the street.

Christina Mader
Kamloops

