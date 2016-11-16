He heard the train a-coming — and ran

Kamloops Mounties are looking for the driver of a truck that was struck by a train near a downtown railway crossing early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street and Third Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. after a train hit a truck that was in the ditch beside the tracks. RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said the collision caused minor damage to the vehicle.

Witnesses told police a man and woman were seen near the truck just after the collision. The woman was arrested for public intoxication, but the man ran from the scene.

Sun Rivers targeted by burglars

Police are warning residents of Sun Rivers about a pair of burglars breaking into vehicles in the community.

Aird said the thieves have been active since Monday, working in the early-morning hours. So far, they have made off with items including wallets, computers and cash from vehicles on Trillium Way, Sun Rivers Drive, Irongate Place, Ironwood Drive, Canyon Ridge Drive, Talasa Court and Ironwood Street.

In one instance, Aird said, a witness saw the pair using a slim jim (thin piece of metal) to break into locked vehicles.

Rooftop rage

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after climbing onto the roof of a North Shore gas station and throwing objects at passing vehicles.

Aird said police were called to the Robo Esso at 228 Tranquille Rd. at about 12:40 a.m. When police showed up, he jumped off the roof and into a fenced compound.

He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with trespassing at night and mischief.