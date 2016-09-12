Hearing to determine if criminally responsible

An Ashcroft man who beat his uncle to death two years ago may not be held criminally responsible for murder. Lawyers have scheduled a one-day hearing to determine whether Shane Gyoba should escape criminal sanction for the crime due to a mental disorder.

In June, after B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley found that the Crown had proven Gyoba killed his uncle, Ed, an assessment was ordered to determine whether the killer should be held responsible under Canada’s NCRMD (not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder) legislation.

An assessment of Gyoba’s psychiatric state is ongoing and the hearing will take place on Nov. 29. Ed Gyoba was beaten to death in the front yard of his Aschroft home on June 2, 2014. During Shane Gyoba’s trial, he made frequent outbursts and threatened the judge and lawyers.