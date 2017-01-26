Heat win 2-1 at Memorial Arena

Garrett Ewert scored the Kamloops Storm’s lone goal on Wednesday night, as the Chase Heat defeated the hometown club 2-1 at Memorial Arena.

Kamloops (18-15-1-5) outshot Chase (25-10-1-2) by a 59-36 margin, but Heat goaltender Nic Bruyere was the difference, making 58 saves. The Storm’s Jason Sandhu had 34 stops in the loss.

Kamloops was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

The club returns to Memorial to start a home-and-home series with the 100 Mile House Wranglers (21-9-3-5) on Friday. Game time is 7:35 p.m.