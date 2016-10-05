Heat, WolfPack to renew soccer rivalry

Their history in men’s soccer is relatively short, but the Thompson Rivers WolfPack and the UBC-Okanagan Heat have crammed in a lot of moments.

When the teams face off at Hillside Stadium tonight at 8 p.m., they’ll be focused not on the past, but on the match at hand — though the rest won’t be far from mind.

There was the first season the teams played against one another as Canada West teams, when two Wolves were ejected with red cards in a single match.

“That first year, when we had two players ejected, which I thought were pretty harsh calls, the way our guys battled back from that, just showing real resilience with two men down and taking the lead in that game and tying that game 1-1 and still having a couple opportunities to get the game-winner, really stands out for me,” head coach John Antulov said.

Then there was the time striker Ryan Glanville was sent in on a partial breakaway in the waning moments of a tied game, his legs like rubber after having played most of the match shorthanded because of a red card.

“It was something where, 99 times out of 100, I would have taken that straight to the goal and tried to create something,” he said. “But at that moment, the only thing I could think about was just hitting it from 45 [yards out], instead of using all that extra energy, which I didn’t have, to try and run.

“Nothing came out of it. It was a dribbler back to the goalie.”

It’s obvious, from all the cards, the matches tend to get a little rough.

“Generally, we just want to beat each other really badly,” WolfPack midfielder Colton Walker said.

“There isn’t really anger or hate towards each other, it just comes out in the games. The guys start battling and battling, there’s a foul, it gets us mad, it gets them mad. We kind of lose our heads once in a while.”

Most of the WolfPack’s memories elicited laughs as they recalled them, but not all the moments have been good.

“Not getting a win in the four tries against them has been tough for us,” Antulov said.

“There was an opportunity last year for us to make the playoffs if we were able to get a couple results there. Not being able to come up with a win to get into the playoffs was very difficult.”

The situation is much the same in 2016. The WolfPack is fifth in the Canada West’s Pacific Division, with 10 points, courtesy of a 3-6-1 record. The Heat, meanwhile, are in third, with 14 points and a 4-4-2 mark. The top four teams make the playoffs.

The clubs will head to Kelowna on Saturday to play the back half of the home-and-home series.

“We understand what we have to do — two wins this weekend is pretty crucial — so the guys are really focused and determined,” Walker said.

“If we take six points off UBCO, it really puts us in a good position.”